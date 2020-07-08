Man in fatal crash on Pali Highway identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the man who died Monday in a fatal crash on the Pali Highway as 19-year-old Enchy Muty of Honolulu.
Police say Muty was speeding on the Pali heading towards Kailua when he lost control, hit the center median causing the car to flip several times.
Muty and three others were thrown from the vehicle.
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Two others were arrested for vehicle theft.
