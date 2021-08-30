Man in custody after attempting to take an air ambulance from Hilo International Airport

Gabriel Arjona-Molina (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gabriel Arjona-Molina made his initial court appearance on Monday after he was arrested and charged for attempting to take an air ambulance from the Hilo International Airport.

The 24-year-old is being held at Hawaii Community Correctional Facility in lieu of $37,000 bail.

On Friday, Aug. 27, a witness reported that a vehicle crashed through the fence at the airport. The driver, later identified as Arjona-Molina, then parked next to a fixed-winged single engine aircraft. He exited the vehicle and attempted to manually spin the aircraft’s propeller. 

Police said Arjona-Molina then approached a Beechcraft King Air C90A aircraft parked on the ramp that he was able to board through the pull-down hatch. He entered the cockpit where he started both engines before exiting the plane; the aircraft did not move. Police arrested him at the scene shortly after.

Arjona-Molina was subsequently charged with attempted theft in the first degree, criminal property damage in the first degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and criminal trespassing in the first degree.

According to police, Arjona-Molina is a Venezuelan national who has been on the Big Island for approximately two months.

