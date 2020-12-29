Man in critical condition following situation in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are currently at the scene of a situation they describe as a “critical incident.”
Honolulu police are investigating a situation at Hookipa Apartments on the Windward side of Oahu.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No further details are available at this time.
