Man in critical condition following car crash in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Motor Vehicle Collision occurred in the Pearl City area, involving two vehicles.

The incident happened at about 5:40 a.m.

A 48 year old male operating a Subaru sedan, was traveling Eastbound on H-1 freeway when he took the Waimalu off-ramp.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control and sideswiped another vehicle. That’s when the driver struck a metal guardrail before coming to a final stop.



The male operator was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.



Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.



This investigation is on-going.

