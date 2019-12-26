Man in critical condition following car crash in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Motor Vehicle Collision occurred in the Pearl City area, involving two vehicles.
The incident happened at about 5:40 a.m.
A 48 year old male operating a Subaru sedan, was traveling Eastbound on H-1 freeway when he took the Waimalu off-ramp.
For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control and sideswiped another vehicle. That’s when the driver struck a metal guardrail before coming to a final stop.
The male operator was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
This investigation is on-going.
Stay with KHON2 on-air and online as we continue to update this story