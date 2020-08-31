Man in critical condition following an early-morning moped crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition following an early-morning moped crash in Waikiki.

According to police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Kapahulu Ave.

EMS says the 55-year-old man suffered from a head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.

He was transferred to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

