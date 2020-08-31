HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition following an early-morning moped crash in Waikiki.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
According to police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Kapahulu Ave.
EMS says the 55-year-old man suffered from a head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.
He was transferred to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Kailua’s Joey Cantillo traded from San Diego Padres to Cleveland Indians
- Social Scene: Free snacks for teachers
- Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
- Man in critical condition following an early-morning moped crash
- Newsfeed Now: Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’; Protests turn deadly in Portland