Man in critical condition after trying to help mother, daughter stuck out at sea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man remains hospitalized in critical condition after emergency service personnel pulled him and two other women from waters near Wailua Golf Course.

Calls for the swimmers in distress came in at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The first two swimmers, both a mother and her daughter, were brought safely to shore by lifeguards. The third swimmer, a 36-year-old man, was reported to appear face-down and unresponsive.

Lifeguards and firefighters on scene attempted to reach the man, but said they temporarily lost sight of him in the surf.

Eventually, the first responders were able to spot him and brought him to shore on a rescue board. They immediately began performing CPR. AMR medics on scene continued the CPR and provided the man with advanced life support before rushing him to Wilcox Medical Center.

The man regained a pulse and currently remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Officials later learned from bystanders that the first swimmer, the young daughter, became distressed while swimming. Her mother entered the water to help her but became distressed as well. The man jumped in to try to help them both.

The mother and daughter, both of whom are Kaua’i residents, did not require medical assistance.