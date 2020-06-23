Man in critical condition after shooting in Pearl City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Pearl City.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday on Inia Place.

EMS officials estimate the man is in his 50s. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

