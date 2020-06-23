HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Pearl City.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. Monday on Inia Place.
EMS officials estimate the man is in his 50s. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Farrington Highway closed in both directions at Mahinaai Street due to second alarm building fire
- Lawmakers outline how to spend $635-million in CARES Act fund
- Man in critical condition after shooting in Pearl City
- Micronesians Unite to Strengthen Community on Big Island
- State lawmakers work to fix $413M shortfall