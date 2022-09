HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Kailua, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said that the 34-year-old man crashed into a tree and a traffic sign on Kapaa Quarry Road around 10:46 a.m. on Saturday, Sept, 24.

The man received life-saving treatment and was then transported to the trauma hospital.