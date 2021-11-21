Man in critical condition after collision caused his vehicle to roll over in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An unidentified man is in critical condition after a motor vehicle collision that caused his vehicle to roll over in Waianae.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, on Waianae Valley Road just before Piliuka Place.

The man was traveling north on Waianae Valley Road when he apparently veered across the southbound lane and onto the dirt shoulder. His vehicle then hit a wooden utility pole and rolled over before completely stopping.

HPD reported the unidentified man had to be removed from the vehicle and that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. He was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Speed, drugs or alcohol currently do not appear to be factors in this incident, police said; the investigation is ongoing.