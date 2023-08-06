WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The call came in at around 11:08 a.m. and led HFD personnel to Wilikina Drive in the Wahiawa area.

The Honolulu Police Department said that the incident took place in the area of Wilikina Drive and Lake View Circle.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to EMS, a male who is approximately 50 years of age was apparently struck by a vehicle.

According to the HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, the male pedestrian was a 56-year-old man.

EMS personnel said they administered “quick, lifesaving” trauma care to the man who was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition. Once at the hospital, the 56-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HPD reported that at about 11:05 a.m. on Sunday 46-year-old adult female motorist and her passenger, a 38-year-old female, were traveling southbound on Wilikina Drive.

While the 46-year-old adult female motorist was traveling down the road, according to HPD, the 56-year-old male pedestrian attempted to cross Wilikina Drive outside of a marked crosswalk.

This caused the vehicle of the 46-year-old adult female driver to strike the 56-year-old pedestrian, said HPD.

HPD reported that the man stumbled causing him to collide with the moving vehicle on the rear driver side.

The 46-year-old female motorist remained at the scene, said HPD. Neither the 46-year-old female motorist nor her 38-year-old female passenger were injured due to the collision.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This death mark’s Oʻahu’s 31st traffic related fatality for 2023. In 2022 at this time, Oʻahu had 27 traffic related fatalities.