Man in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Bellows

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man, believed to be in his 50s, was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at Bellows Beach, according to Honolulu Emergency Services

Ocean Safety says a 9-1-1 call came in for the man just before 2 p.m after bystanders found him floating in the water. He was believed to have suffered from a possible medical condition.

Ocean Safety performed CPR on the swimmer until EMS arrived, at which point, they continued to provide advanced life support.

The man was taken to the emergency room in critical condition.