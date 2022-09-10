HONOLULU (KHON2) — After three traffic crashes on Friday in Kauai, a man is in critical condition.

The Kauai Police Department received a report around 11:15 p.m. about a white Toyota SUV traveling westbound on Kaumualii Highway when it hit a car near Kauai Humane Society and left the scene.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

KPD reported that the driver who was hit did not sustain any injuries.

Then, just shortly after the first crash, the same white Toyota rear-ended a silver Toyota pickup west of the Halfway Bridge and kept traveling westbound, according to police.

Police said the driver that was rear-ended sustained no injuries.

KPD then reported a third crash and said the white Toyota hit a silver Nissan sedan with a three-year-old passenger and 34-year-old driver.

The passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries and were later released from Wilcox Medical Center.

The White Toyota finally came to a stop on the side of a guardrail.

KPD said the driver is a 52-year-old man and was extricated from the car and transferred to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, Kaumualii Highway was closed for about three hours due to the crashes.

The Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating the cause of these collisions.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police said that a preliminary report indicated that speed and alcohol may be a factor.