Man identified following fatal car crash on Rice Street in Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Kauai identified the man who died in a single-car crash that happened on Aug. 21, around 11:30 p.m. on Rice Street.

Fifty-year-old Jesse Santiago was driving a 2003 red Toyota pickup truck, according to a police report. He was driving westbound on Rice Street when his car struck a utility pole at the intersection of Eiwa Street.

His truck then continued to head in the same direction but struck another utility pole. It then came to a rest in the westbound lane on Rice Street, which fronts the Kauai Museum.

Officers with the Kauai Police Department said that speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending to determine if alcohol or drugs were also involved.

Police report that this incident is the island’s sixth traffic fatality in 2020.

