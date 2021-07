HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 28-year-old man who died on Monday, July 19 in an industrial accident near Sand Island has been identified as Paul Pestana of Honolulu, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

Fire fighters responding to a 911 call found Pestana trapped under a truck-mounted crane he was servicing.

A forklift was brought in to lift the crane off him.

EMT’s performed CPR but were unable to save Pestana.

State and county officials are investigating.