Man hospitalized in apparent stabbing in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing incident in the Chinatown area on Aug. 27 around 6:50 p.m.
This happened in the area of River Street and North Pauahi Street.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to the scene and found that a 38-year-old man suffered stab wounds to the upper torso.
Responders treated the man and transported him to a trauma center.
