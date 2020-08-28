Man hospitalized in apparent stabbing in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing incident in the Chinatown area on Aug. 27 around 6:50 p.m.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This happened in the area of River Street and North Pauahi Street.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to the scene and found that a 38-year-old man suffered stab wounds to the upper torso.

Responders treated the man and transported him to a trauma center.

Latest Stories on KHON2