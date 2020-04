HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an incident that left a man in critical condition on April 24 at 12:30 a.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, first responders treated a 52-year-old man who suffered an apparent stab wound to his torso. He was treated and transported to a trauma center in critical condition.

This happened on Pauahi Street.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.