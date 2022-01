HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing in the Iwilei area on Oahu.

The stabbing happened around 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 on Pacific Street.

EMS crews treated the man for a stab wound to the abdomen. The man in his 60s was taken to the hospital in critical condition