Man hospitalized after stabbing in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is recovering from a stabbing incident that happened on Friday night, Oct. 9.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, officers responded to the scene, which was located at a parking lot of a drug store on the corner of Kilauea Avenue and Pauahi Street. This was shortly before 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a 26-year-old man bleeding from the chest with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Paramedics transported the victim to Hilo Medical Center for treatment. The man remains hospitalized in stable condition.

During the investigation, police determined that the incident happened “somewhere in the area of the Hawaii County buildings.” Officials did not provide more details about the case but will continue to investigate.

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective William Brown at (808) 961-2379 or William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov. You can also call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

