HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after he slipped while hiking the Koko Crater trail on Wednesday, July 7.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 24-year-old slipped and fell from a standing height, officials said.

The man was treated for a possible tailbone injury, according to EMS, before being transported to an area hospital.