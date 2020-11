File – A 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he experienced a hard landing while parachuting at Dillingham Airfield on Nov. 28.

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he experienced a hard landing while parachuting at Dillingham Airfield on Nov. 28.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services say the man sustained injuries to his arm, face and lower body.

First responders provided advanced life support on-site and then transported the man to a local trauma hospital.

Officials responded to the incident at approximately 12:20 p.m.