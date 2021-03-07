Man hospitalized after early morning argument on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after an early morning argument on the H1 on Oahu.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The incident took place on the H-1 east bound near the Kunia on ramp.

Honolulu EMS paramedics treated him and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

All lanes on the H-1 Eastbound were closed by the Kualakai Prkwy and Kunia On Ramp for about 4.5 hours. The road reopened around 7:45 a.m.

Police are investigating.