Man hospitalized after diving incident at Makua Beach

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man, 41, was hospitalized after a diving incident on Saturday, Sept. 5, around 10 a.m.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the man became unresponsive after diving at a rock commonly known as ‘Pray For Sex’ at Makua Beach.

Good samaritans and responders got the man out of the water and performed CPR. He was then transferred to paramedics, who continued to revive the man and then transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.

Officials said that the man is a local resident and that he was believed to be diving with other people.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Around 10:00am today, Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to a man, 41, who went unresponsive while diving off of 82-250 Farrington Highway at a spot commonly known as “Pray For Sex”. Good Samaritans and Ocean Safety got the man out of the water Ocean Safety performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation. Patient care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services who continued with resuscitation efforts and transported the local resident to an emergency room in critical condition. The man was said to be diving with others.