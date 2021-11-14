Man hospitalized after car accident smashing other cars in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in serious condition after he was in a car accident in Waikiki on Sunday, Nov. 14.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on the Ala Wai Boulevard near Lipeepee Street.

Witnesses say the driver smashed into several vehicles.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the accident for an extrication. The driver had already gotten out on his own.

EMS officials say that a-34-year-old man was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The fire department helped clear the debris.