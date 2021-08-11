Man hospitalized after being struck while helping stranded vehicle in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck while apparently helping a stranded vehicle on the side of Farrington Highway in front of Electric Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident occurred around 6:23 p.m.

The 43-year-old was treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition, EMS said.

The City and County of Honolulu confirmed all westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in the area of the Kahe Power Plant were open at 7:51 p.m.

An EMS official could not provide information on the condition of the driver who struck the 43-year-old and was unable to confirm if the person remained at the scene after the incident.

