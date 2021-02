HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon after he apparently fell onto a ledge off Oahu’s South Shore.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Emergency Medical Services reported that the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. The 31-year-old man apparently fell 20 to 30 feet off Spitting Caves onto a ledge below.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.