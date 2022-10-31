HONOLULU (KHON2) — An attempted murder investigation is underway after the Honolulu Police Department said a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the Waikiki area.

Police said the victim, a male aged 30, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and abdomen with an unknown object at around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

When Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, they treated the victim for critical stab wounds. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and have classified the case as an attempted murder in the second degree.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Update: HPD arrested a male aged 65. According to police, he is being charged with attempted murder.