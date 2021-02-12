Man hospitalized after alleged stabbing in Wailuku

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an alleged stabbing that happened in Wailuku on Thursday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

On Feb. 11, at approximately 1:34 a.m., police responded to the Piihana Farms area following a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend had been stabbed.

According to the caller, her boyfriend was attacked by 28-year-old Erath Kaihewalu who allegedly struck the victim with a machete multiple times.

Kaihewalu fled the scene before police arrived, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

The victim was transported to the Maui Memorial Hospital with life-sustaining injuries. He is in stable but critical condition, police said in a news release.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation.