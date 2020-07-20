Man hospitalized after a motorcycle collision in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — No road closures prompted after a single motorcycle collision on July 19, around 4:30 p.m.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a 53-year-old man was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

The incident happened in the area of Kalanianaole Highway and Keolu Drive, which is located in Kailua.

Details surrounding the incident are limited.

