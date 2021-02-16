Man hospitalized after 20-foot fall from Kuliouou Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) brought a 45-year-old man to a hospital in stable condition on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after he fell about 20 feet from Kuliouou Ridge Trail.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

EMS officials said, the incident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

The patient had suffered apparent injuries to his extremities and torso and was administered advanced trauma treatment by EMS.

Medical crews then transported the 45-year-old to a trauma hospital in stable condition.

EMS crews also transported a 31-year-old man after he apparently fell 20 to 30 feet off Spitting Caves onto a ledge below on Monday, Feb. 15.