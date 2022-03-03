HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a fatal motor vehicle collision on Wednesday, March 2 around 10 p.m.

The collision involved a 50-year-old male pedestrian being struck by a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Aiea male motorist on Nimitz Highway, near the airport, right before Camp Catlin Road.

According to HPD, the 65-year-old male motorist was traveling westbound on Nimitz Highway when he collided with a 50-year-old male pedestrian wearing dark-colored clothing who was standing in the roadway out side a marked crosswalk.

The 50-year-old male pedestrian was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

The 65-year-old male motorist was not injured. HPD said neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be contributing factors at this time.

Honolulu police are investigating. This is the 14th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year compared to nine at this same time in 2021, according to HPD.