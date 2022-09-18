HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed the westbound lanes of Alakawa Street and Nimitz Highway due to a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Then around 11:03 p.m. on Saturday night, Emergency Medical Services reported that a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Officials said he received injuries to his head and torso.

The patient received life-saving treatment and was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to EMS, the man who was hit by the vehicle is 43 years old.

It is unknown at the time what speed the car he was hit by was going.

All roads have been reopened.