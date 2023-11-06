HONOLULU (KHON2) — A male visitor has died after being pulled out of Hanalei Bay on Sunday, according to Kauai Police.

The visitor has been identified as Ronald Nicasio of Nevada. He was 57.

Ocean Safety Bureau personnel from the Pine Trees Tower saw bystanders calling for help after a swimmer was brought to shore about 150 yards from the lifeguard tower, according to a preliminary report.

CPR efforts were underway when firefighters from Hanalei Fire Station arrived. The efforts continued when American Medical Response personnel took over.

The visitor was transported to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital in Kapa’a while being treated by AMR but he could not be revived.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital by a medical doctor. An autopsy is pending.