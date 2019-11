HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 55-year-old man was found unresponsive next to a damaged moped on Wednesday, November 20, around 2:20 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, they found him on a bike path on Ala Ike Street in Waipahu.

He was treated for critical injuries that included a head injury. He was then transported to an emergency room in critical condition.