Man found unresponsive in waters off Ward, later dies in hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 57-year-old man is dead after he was found unresponsive in the ocean in the Ward area on March 3.

Police say that around 6:26 p.m. the man was swimming in the ocean and became unresponsive. The man was then pulled into shore and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

So far, it was not made clear to what caused the man to go unresponsive. Police will continue to investigate the case.