Man found unresponsive after night diving near Kamilo Beach on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island fire officials say a 59-year-old man was found unresponsive on Kamilo Beach after he lost contact with a group of night divers around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.

Officials say the man drowned and was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Hawaii fire officials, units responded to a call at 9:29 p.m. Thursday that reported a man had lost contact with a group of night divers.

Personnel used off-road vehicles to access a 5.5-mile stretch of dirt and rocky road before arriving on scene around 11:15 p.m.

Fire officials say the 59-year-old was found in a tide pool and brought to shore before units arrived. The patient was assessed and the scene was turned over to the Hawaii Police Department.

Ocean conditions were listed as 2 to 3 feet of constant and choppy waves.

