Man found stabbed in Aiea, suffers critical injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened in Aiea on Saturday, May 2, around 1:35 p.m.
According to Emergency Medical Services, a 40-year-old man was found fronting the Pearl Kai Center on Kamehameha Highway with an apparent stab wound to the upper torso.
Paramedics treated the victim and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
