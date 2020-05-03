Man found stabbed in Aiea, suffers critical injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened in Aiea on Saturday, May 2, around 1:35 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 40-year-old man was found fronting the Pearl Kai Center on Kamehameha Highway with an apparent stab wound to the upper torso.

Paramedics treated the victim and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

