HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man is recovering in a hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving morning, November 28.

According to police officials, it happened in the Mililani area around 12:30 a.m.

The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital.

There’s no word on his condition.

No arrests have been made and police have classified the case as attempted murder. They are currently looking for a suspect in the case.