HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday, March 12, at 9:40 a.m.

EMS said a male in his 60s was found floating in Keʻehi Boat Harbor.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The circumstances are unknown at this time. He was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.