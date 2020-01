HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man indicted on second-degree murder charges in a fatal shooting has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Prosecutors say that Manu Sorensen fired a gun during an attempted robbery at a game room in October 2018.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Sorensen faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on March 18. Prosecutors say that they will seek an extended term of imprisonment.