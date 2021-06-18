Man found guilty in connection to 2018 murder of neighbor at Nu’uanu YMCA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty for his role in the 2018 death of Ryan Cavalear, an Oahu Circuit Court judge ruled on Thursday.

According to court documents, the suspect, Robert Midel got into an argument with Cavalear near the Nu’uanu YMCA where they both lived. The argument turned into a fist fight and that’s when Midel reportedly stabbed Cavalear causing him to be taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Cavalear died shortly after the incident and Midel was arrested.

Three years later, he faces a possible mandatory sentence of life in prison with possibility of parole.

“The Department is pleased with the verdict and we hope that it brings some comfort to Mr.

Cavalear’s family,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “We are grateful to our partners in the

Honolulu Police Department who thoroughly investigated this matter. Because of the mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, the public will be safe from Midel for many years to come.”

Midel’s official sentencing is set for September 15.