Man found dead in the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision

HAWAII (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision Wednesday night, December 4.

Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Road 9 for a report of a missing elderly man around 7:18 p.m.

A short time later, officers located the man’s body several hundred yards from the residence.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation, which is currently classified as a Coroner’s Inquest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, December 6, to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Police ask that anyone who may have been in the area of Road 9 and may have additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or email todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.