Man found dead in a Hilo homeless encampment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are investigating the death of a man after his body was discovered on February 14.

The body was found at a homeless encampment on the edge of the Wailuku Riverbank in Hilo. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Isaac Wessel-Rivera of Hilo.

Patrol officers found the body within the encampment around 9 p.m. Friday.

A 32-year-old male Hilo resident named Westen Tegman was taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives are still investigating this case.

An autopsy will be performed early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area of the Wainaku Scenic Lookout last Sunday evening, February 9, to please contact Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or email Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at (808) 961-2252 or email Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service.

All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.