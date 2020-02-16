Man in critical condition after found 20 feet underwater

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was rescued from the waters between Three Tables and Waimea around 3 p.m. on February 15.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said that the man was walking around the rocky cliff line towards Waimea Bay when a wave swept him into the ocean.

A witness saw the man go under and a search by lifeguards found him 20 feet underwater.

Onshore lifeguards performed CPR. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life resuscitation efforts and transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.

Officials said that the surf was said to be four to eight feet.