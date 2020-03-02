Man fights for his life after van, motorcycle collision in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 57-year-old man is fighting for his life after a collision in Kailua on March 1, just before 2 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a male motorcyclist was traveling north on Kapaa Quarry Road when it collided into a Honda passenger van. The van was driven by a 63-year-old man, who is a visitor to Hawaii.

The van was traveling south on the same road and when it turned left in to the RC park, both vehicles collided.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the motorcyclist to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. Police reveal that the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Speed may be a factor in the collision, officials say.

So far, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are contributing factors in this collision.