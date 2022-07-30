HONOLULU (KHON2) — A murder investigation has been opened after two people were found dead in a Waikiki apartment on Friday, July 29, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

It happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police said officers responded to a suspicious circumstance case. When they arrived they found a man and a woman who were dead.

A 64-year-old woman allegedly fatally stabbed a 68-year-old man, according to the police investigators.

Police said it appears the woman then overdosed on prescription medication.

Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1.