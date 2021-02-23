Apparent stabbing in Hahaione, nearby school placed in precautionary lockdown, police investigating

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency crews responded to the Hahaione area after reports of a stabbing.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

According to EMS, a man in his early twenties was pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound to his upper body.

Nearby Hahaione Elementary informed families that they had placed their campus in lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, due to the incident. All activities have been moved indoors and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building. The school has asked that families limit phone calls to the school. Communications will be sent via eNotes.

Police are still investigating this incident.