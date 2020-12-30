Man fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in Windward Oahu identified

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The man who was shot dead by Honolulu police officers on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 has been identified as 45-year-old Caillen Gentzler of Wahiawa.

The medical examiner says he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

It happened at the Ahuimanu public housing.

Police say Gentzler was wanted in connection with a kidnapping case who also had an outstanding warrant.

When officers identified themselves, they say Gentlzer ran away, got into his car, and drove towards them.

That’s when they fired their weapons.

Police say Gentzler had 48 prior convictions.