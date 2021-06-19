Man fatally shot after vehicle accident in Kalihi on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after he got shot in Kalihi on Friday, June 18.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Kalihi Street.

EMS crews reported that they responded to a motor vehicle collision with reports of a gunshot wound. ‘

Paramedics took a 19-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police arrested the suspect just before 2 a.m. Saturday, June 19.

Police closed Kalihi Street between Beckley Street and the Likelike Off Ramp east bound while they investigated.