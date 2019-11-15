Man faces multiple charges in armed truck robbery case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have charged 25-year-old Jacob Mariano in connection with Tuesday’s robbery of an armored car.

It happened in the McDonald’s parking lot near the airport.

According to police, the car was making a pick up when the suspect jumped out of the bushes and attacked a guard.

He was able to get some money and ran off but was arrested later that day.

Mariano is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into some homes near where the robbery happened and stealing a car.

His bail is set at 40-thousand dollars.