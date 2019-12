HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 53-year-old man is facing charges for an incident that happened in Wahiawa on Wednesday, December 11.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop and determined that the motorcycle the man was driving was reported stolen by a 28-year-old man. This happened just before 9 p.m.

The driver was then arrested and charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV).

The man is being held in police custody on $15,000 bail.